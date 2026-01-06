Medtech Incubator Partners With Leap Distributors To Support U.S. Market Expansion Efforts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Arizona and DALLAS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medtech Incubator announced today that it has partnered with Leap Distributors to support market adoption and expansion activities for emerging medical technologies within its innovation ecosystem. The collaboration will focus on accelerating market adoption and creating a clear pathway for new products entering the U.S. healthcare system.

Medtech Incubator is a Scottsdale-based accelerator focused on guiding early-stage medical device companies through organizational development and market preparation. The organization works with entrepreneurs to evaluate and develop new technologies with a high potential for clinical impact. Through its network of specialized portfolio companies, Medtech Incubator provides development resources that include engineering support (through BAAT Medical), organizational structure and development, operations and back-office support, reimbursement guidance, commercialization strategy, market access and investor readiness.

Leap Distributors is a national, medical device distribution partner providing sales coverage, contracting and GPO strategy, and end-to-end logistics for manufacturers and healthcare facilities across the United States. Working through a blended model of direct field teams and independent distributors, Leap partners with hospitals, IDNs, ASC facilities, and the VA to streamline product access, standardize onboarding, and support compliant commercial execution.

The new partnership gives Medtech Incubator companies access to a coordinated, nationwide distribution network, early commercial insights from the field, and a streamlined path for market entry. Technologies selected through the Medtech Incubator evaluation process will have the opportunity to work directly with Leap Distributors on launch planning, field engagement, and national sales expansion.

“Medtech Incubator is building a pipeline of companies with meaningful clinical value,” said Allen Mason, CEO.“Our team is looking forward to helping them navigate the commercial landscape, so clinicians and patients can see the benefits of innovative technologies faster and more efficiently.”

“Working with Leap Distributors gives the innovations in our program a direct line to experienced commercial teams who understand the needs of clinicians, hospitals and ASC facilities,” said Josh Sandberg, Managing Partner of Medtech Incubator.“This partnership strengthens our ability to support early-stage companies and ensures that strong technologies have the guidance and access they need to succeed in the U.S. market.”

About Medtech Incubator

Medtech Incubator is a medical technology accelerator headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. The organization provides product development guidance, regulatory strategy, manufacturing pathways, and commercialization planning for early-stage medical device companies. Its portfolio of companies includes: OrthoEx, OSP Advisors, MedtechIntel, Surgio Health, Clinical Beacon, Medtech Pitch Partners, Provision Search and other specialized partners focused on supporting the full lifecycle of medical technology innovation.

About Leap Distributors

Leap Distributors is an independent, national medical device distribution partner focused on streamlining how innovative technologies reach clinicians. By partnering with manufacturers, distributors, and healthcare organizations, Leap accelerates market access and improves commercial execution. Committed to improving patient care, Leap powers a more efficient and effective model of medical device distribution. For more information, visit .

