Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals Technologies And Global Markets Report 2025: Revenue Data For 2024, Estimates For 2025, Forecasts For 2029 And Projected Cagrs Through 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities in the specialty water treatment chemicals market include developing low-toxicity, eco-friendly solutions, tackling emerging water issues, and adhering to stringent regulations. Key growth drivers are declining freshwater resources, rapid industrialization, and sustainability trends in manufacturing practices.
Dublin, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Water Treatment Chemicals: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global market for specialty water treatment chemicals is estimated to grow from $42.4 billion in 2025 to reach $57.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2025 through 2030.
Water treatment chemical manufacturers are adopting initiatives related to the development of chemicals with low toxicity and limited bioaccumulation potential. Sustainability is a critical focus in the chemical industry, leading to the development and adoption of green chemistry and sustainable manufacturing practices. This includes using renewable products, implementing waste reduction strategies, aiming for energy efficiency and developing eco-friendly products.
Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
The global specialty water treatment chemicals market is driven by factors such as the decline in freshwater resources, stringent water standards and regulations, emerging water quality issues and the need for nutrient recovery from the water treatment process. A lack of effective methods restrains the market growth to remove emerging contaminants, the availability of alternative technologies for treating water and wastewater and the lack of social acceptance of treated water.
Rapid industrialization and urbanization have led to a decline in the quality of water resources. The mining, manufacturing, energy, food, textiles, chemicals and pharmaceutical industries are key contributors to freshwater pollution. To minimize water scarcity, governments and regulatory authorities worldwide are implementing initiatives in water and wastewater treatment technologies to reduce water pollution and make freshwater available for various applications.
Report Scope
The report provides a comprehensive market analysis of the specialty water treatment chemicals market, reflecting the latest trends and data. It presents a comprehensive study of the global specialty water treatment chemicals market from 2024 to 2030. The base year of the analysis is 2024, and the forecast period spans 2025 through 2030. The revenue calculated in this report is US$ million. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the specialty water treatment chemicals industry, examining both qualitative and quantitative aspects.
The report includes:
83 data tables and 55 additional tables Overview and an up-to-date analysis of the global markets for specialty water treatment chemicals Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue data for 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2029 and projected CAGRs through 2030 Estimates of the market size and revenue prospects for the global market, accompanied by a market share analysis by function, source, treatment type, application, end-user sector and region Facts and figures about market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations and standards, prospects and the impact of macroeconomic variables Insights derived from Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain analyses A relevant patent analysis, featuring key granted and published patents Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, as well as the ESG risk ratings and practices of leading companies Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic initiatives, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook Profiles of the leading companies, including BASF, Veolia Environnement S.A., Ecolab Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., and Kemira
Companies Featured
BASF Clariant Diamines and Chemicals Ltd. DuPont Eastman Chemical Co. Ecolab Inc. Halliburton IEI Kemira Kurita Water Industries Ltd. MECO Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd. Solvay The Chemours Company Veolia
Key Topics Covered:
