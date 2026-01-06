Algorhythm Holdings Announces Major Semicab Contract Expansion With Apollo Tyres

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded Relationship Provides SemiCab With Capacity to Generate up to $2.5M of Revenue Annually From Apollo Tyres

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (“Algorhythm”) (NASDAQ: RIME ) – a leading AI technology company, today announced that SemiCab was recently awarded a large expansion to its Master Services Agreement with Apollo Tyres, Ltd. (“Apollo Tyres”), the second largest tire manufacturer in India with over $5 billion in annual sales and a top ten global competitor in the tire industry serving Asia, Africa, Europe and North America.

Under the terms of the expanded agreement, SemiCab will provide managed transportation services to Apollo Tyres along 20 densely populated lanes in India as well as provide higher overall frequency of loads shipped across the enlarged geographical footprint. The expanded relationship with Apollo Tyres has the capacity to generate as much as $2,500,000 of annual revenue for SemiCab. SemiCab originally launched its commercial pilot program with Apollo Tyres in September 2024.

SemiCab's managed services are powered by its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform, which is designed to reduce service costs, improve delivery accuracy, and eliminate empty miles. The platform improves visibility into the entire transportation network by providing live tracking for every load. It can identify, create, and execute real-time collaboration opportunities between shippers and transporters – without altering business workflows. Additionally, the platform integrates with existing TMS systems for automated indenting, invoicing, and real-time shipment visibility, and utilizes platform bots for extracting information and automating repetitive tasks.

Ajesh Kapoor, CEO of SemiCab Holdings, LLC, commented,“We are pleased to be a partner to such a prestigious multi-national company like Apollo Tyres, which is a globally recognized leader in the tire industry. This new expansion of our existing relationship opens the door to immense growth opportunities for us. By leveraging our AI-powered platform, we are highly confident in our ability to drive significant cost efficiencies and delivery strong performance improvements for Apollo across much of India. This partnership represents a major step forward in our mission to revolutionize freight logistics in India, and we are excited about the growth it can drive for both of our businesses.”

