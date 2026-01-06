True Tickets Announces Key Executive Promotions As Company Growth Continues Into 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ken Lesnik named Chief Commercial Officer, Kirk Mortensen elevated to Chief Product Officer

Boston, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, the secure digital ticket delivery service transforming how patrons access live arts and cultural events, has announced two leadership promotions heading into the new year. Ken Lesnik has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, and Kirk Mortensen will step into the role of Chief Product Officer. The moves reflect the company's sustained momentum and sharpened focus on empowering venues with strategic control, deeper patron relationships, and data-driven growth generated from gaining visibility into every patron who attends a show.

As Head of Business Development since 2019, Ken Lesnik has been instrumental in forging relationships with more than 100 leading arts and cultural organizations across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia. This includes marquee institutions such as the Royal Ballet and Opera in London, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, New York City Ballet, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, and Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles. With decades of leadership in ticketing and live events, Lesnik now steps into the Chief Commercial Officer role, building on years of executive-level leadership at True Tickets.

“This next chapter is an exciting one for True Tickets, and I'm proud to be part of it,” said Lesnik.“In an industry that's often focused on transactions, we're building something different: a technology that helps venues know their real audiences and deepen those relationships over time. That's what gets me fired up every day.”

Kirk Mortensen, who has served as Head of Product since 2022, will now lead the company's product vision and development as Chief Product Officer. A longtime champion of nonprofit and cultural organizations, Mortensen has helped evolve True Tickets' product suite to support secure resale, drive audience engagement, and integrate seamlessly with Tessitura. In his tenure, Mortensen has established True Tickets as a product-led innovator in digital ticketing, guiding the company's technology strategy as the industry shifts toward secure, data-driven experiences.

“Our partners do vital work in their communities, and we're proud to help them grow audiences and reduce ticket fraud and abuse,” said Mortensen.“As CPO, I'll focus on listening closely to clients and their patrons so we can build capabilities that improve patron experiences and sustain healthy growth.”

With these promotions, True Tickets strengthens its commitment to client-centric innovation at a time of rapid industry change. As of 2025, the company enabled the delivery of over 24 million digital tickets, revealing more than 891,000 previously anonymous guests.

“Ken and Kirk have helped lead this company through some of its most pivotal chapters,” said Matt Zarracina, CEO of True Tickets.“Their contributions have shaped so much of who we are as a company, and their new roles reflect the leadership they've already been demonstrating day in and day out. As we continue growing, their vision and discipline will help True Tickets stay grounded in what matters most-helping performing arts, music, and serve their audiences better.”

True Tickets is a secure contactless digital ticketing service that puts venues and event organizers in control of their tickets and in communication with their true audience. To date, True Tickets has delivered 25.6 million digital tickets worth USD $1.7 billion and enabled 3.5 million secure shares across 100+ arts organizations worldwide. Available to Tessitura Network members, True Tickets' business-to-business solution seamlessly integrates with primary ticketing systems, empowering its partners to leverage the advantages of digital-native tickets to ensure extraordinary live experiences for their guests. With True Tickets, ticket issuers can set rules and track ticket custody, limit the excesses of the secondary market, and restore direct relationships between their audiences and the live events they love. Learn more at True-Tickets, where you can book a demo or follow True Tickets on Twitter or LinkedIn for updates.



