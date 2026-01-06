Kai Calls Launches AI Voice Agents To End Missed Calls For Small Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)



New platform answers every call 24/7, qualifies leads in real time and costs 80% less than traditional answering services

Kai Calls, an AI voice agent platform built for small businesses, today launched its automated call handling system that answers, qualifies and books appointments around the clock without human intervention. In beta, the platform has already processed more than 3,700 calls across 47 businesses.

The announcement addresses a costly reality for service businesses: 73% of callers hang up without leaving a voicemail when no one answers. For a law firm, HVAC contractor or medical practice, each missed call can represent hundreds or thousands of dollars in lost revenue.

Unlike traditional answering services that charge per minute and require scheduled shifts, Kai Calls deploys AI voice agents that handle unlimited simultaneous calls for a flat monthly fee. The system scores leads in real time as hot, warm or cold, syncs directly with popular CRMs and books appointments into existing calendars. Early users report an 84% lead-to-call conversion rate and a 33% overall conversion from lead to proposal.

"Small business owners didn't start their companies to stare at phones," said Connor Gallic, CEO of Kai Calls. "They're plumbers fixing pipes, lawyers in court, dentists with patients. Every unanswered call is a customer choosing a competitor. We built Kai Calls so the phone is always covered, even at 2 a.m. on a Sunday."

The platform integrates with more than 5,000 applications through Zapier, plus direct connections to GoHighLevel, Salesforce, HubSpot, Google Calendar and Outlook. Businesses can customize the AI's voice, accent and personality to match their brand.

Key capabilities include:

- Natural conversation handling with context memory across interactions

- Real-time lead qualification and scoring

- Automated appointment booking and reminder texts

- Full call recording and transcription

- Warm transfers to human agents when needed

Pricing starts at $300 per month for 500 minutes, with plans scaling to $1,000 per month for high-volume businesses. There are no setup fees or long-term contracts, and deployment takes less than 10 minutes.

Kai Calls is available immediately at .