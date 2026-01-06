Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Taiwanese F-16 Fighter Jet Goes Down, Pilot Missing

2026-01-06 08:45:08
(MENAFN) A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet went down off the island’s eastern coast on Tuesday evening, triggering an immediate search and rescue effort for the missing pilot, according to a news agency.

The Air Force confirmed the aircraft was conducting a routine training exercise when the incident occurred. The pilot, identified as Capt. Hsin, is believed to have ejected over Hualien County, the agency reported.

Taiwan’s leader William Lai Ching-te has ordered government departments to mobilize fully in response. “Spare no effort in locating the pilot and determining the cause of the accident,” he instructed in a statement released on the U.S. social media platform Facebook.

