403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Taiwanese F-16 Fighter Jet Goes Down, Pilot Missing
(MENAFN) A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet went down off the island’s eastern coast on Tuesday evening, triggering an immediate search and rescue effort for the missing pilot, according to a news agency.
The Air Force confirmed the aircraft was conducting a routine training exercise when the incident occurred. The pilot, identified as Capt. Hsin, is believed to have ejected over Hualien County, the agency reported.
Taiwan’s leader William Lai Ching-te has ordered government departments to mobilize fully in response. “Spare no effort in locating the pilot and determining the cause of the accident,” he instructed in a statement released on the U.S. social media platform Facebook.
The Air Force confirmed the aircraft was conducting a routine training exercise when the incident occurred. The pilot, identified as Capt. Hsin, is believed to have ejected over Hualien County, the agency reported.
Taiwan’s leader William Lai Ching-te has ordered government departments to mobilize fully in response. “Spare no effort in locating the pilot and determining the cause of the accident,” he instructed in a statement released on the U.S. social media platform Facebook.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment