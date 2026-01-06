Kraneshares' Public-Private Fund AGIX Increases Ownership In Elon Musk-Backed Xai

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares, a leading provider of thematic exchange-traded funds, today announced that the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: AGIX ) has increased its direct ownership stake in xAI, the artificial intelligence company founded by Elon Musk.

As of January 2, 2026, xAI represents 6.60% of AGIX's portfolio, making it the fund's largest holding. AGIX also maintains a significant private investment in Anthropic, which represents 4.21% of the portfolio and is currently the fund's fourth-largest holding as of the same day; the fund's holdings are subject to change.

AGIX was designed to provide investors with exposure to the full AI ecosystem-combining liquid, index-based public equity exposure with selective access to leading private AI companies. KraneShares believes this hybrid structure has contributed meaningfully to the fund's differentiated performance profile.

“AGIX's private AI holdings have been a key source of value creation,” said Derek Yan, CFA, Senior Investment Strategist at KraneShares.“While the fund's public equity sleeve closely tracks its performance benchmark, AGIX has outperformed that index by 7.40% since inception, driven primarily by gains from its private AI investments1.”

AGIX invested in Anthropic in February 2025. As of January 2026, the estimated fair value of this position saw a nearly a fourfold increase in value over the eleven-month period.

Similarly, AGIX initially invested in xAI in July 2025. The current estimated fair value of the Fund's July position represents more than a twofold increase in value in approximately six months.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed or sold, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. For quarterly performance and performance data current to the last month-end, please visit kraneshares/etf/agix .

AGIX employs a robust, committee-driven valuation process for private shares that prioritizes primary round pricing and, where appropriate, incorporates observable secondary market data, with all methodologies and assumptions consistently reviewed and documented. For more information, please click here.

KraneShares believes that combining index-driven public market exposure with targeted private investments in companies such as xAI and Anthropic allows AGIX to offer investors a unique way to access both liquidity and early-stage innovation within a single ETF structure.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is an investment manager focused on providing innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market ETFs based on extensive investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies groundbreaking capital market opportunities and offers investors cost-effective and transparent tools for gaining exposure to diverse asset classes. Founded in 2013, KraneShares serves institutions and financial professionals globally.

For AGIX top 10 holdings, risks, and other fund information, please click here .

Citations:

Data from Bloomberg as of 01/02/2026. AGIX's performance benchmark is the Solactive Etna Artificial General Intelligence Index, which is comprised of global securities with a high business exposure to the AI business. This includes companies active in the provision of AI Hardware, AI Infrastructure and AI Applications.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting: Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change. Certain content represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results; material is as of the dates noted and is subject to change without notice.

AGIX may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify AGIX's gains or losses. A derivative (i.e., futures/forward contracts, swaps, and options) is a contract that derives its value from the performance of an underlying asset. The primary risk of derivatives is that changes in the asset's market value and the derivative may not be proportionate, and some derivatives can have the potential for unlimited losses. Derivatives are also subject to liquidity and counterparty risk. AGIX is subject to liquidity risk, meaning that certain investments may become difficult to purchase or sell at a reasonable time and price. If a transaction for these securities is large, it may not be possible to initiate, which may cause AGIX to suffer losses. Counterparty risk is the risk of loss in the event that the counterparty to an agreement fails to make required payments or otherwise comply with the terms of the derivative.

AI-exposed companies face profitability challenges due to high research costs, competition, IP reliance, and regulatory risk. Product failures or safety concerns could be detrimental. Identifying AI companies accurately is complex. Tech firms face risks of product failure, obsolescence, regulatory impact, and uncertain profitability due to technological advancements and government policies. Certain tech investments may lack current profitability and future success is uncertain. AGIX is subject to non-U.S. issuers risk, which may be less liquid than investments in U.S. issuers, may have less governmental regulation and oversight, are typically subject to different investor protection standards than U.S. issuers, and the economic instability of the non-U.S. countries. Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. AGIX may invest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Securities issued in IPOs have no trading history, and information about the companies may be available for very limited periods. In addition, the prices of securities sold in IPOs may be highly volatile. In addition, as AGIX increases in size, the impact of IPOs on AGIX's performance will generally decrease.

Large capitalization companies may struggle to adapt fast, impacting their growth compared to smaller firms, especially in expansive times. This could result in lower stock returns than investing in smaller and mid-sized companies. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. AGIX is new and does not yet have a significant number of shares outstanding. If AGIX does not grow in size, it will be at greater risk than larger funds of wider bid-ask spreads for its shares, trading at a greater premium or discount to NAV, liquidation and/or a trading halt. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. AGIX's assets are expected to be concentrated in a sector, industry, market, or group of concentrations to the extent that the Underlying Index has such concentrations. The securities or futures in that concentration could react similarly to market developments. Thus, AGIX is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that affect that concentration.

A large number of shares of AGIX are held by a single shareholder or a small group of shareholders. Redemptions from these shareholders can harm Fund performance, especially in declining markets, leading to forced sales at disadvantageous prices, increased costs, and adverse tax effects for remaining shareholders. AGIX is non-diversified.

ETF shares are bought and sold on an exchange at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. However, shares may be redeemed at NAV directly by certain authorized broker-dealers (Authorized Participants) in very large creation/redemption units. The returns shown do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Beginning 12/23/2020, market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer ("NBBO") as of the time the ETF calculates the current NAV per share. Prior to that date, market price returns were based on the midpoint between the Bid and Ask price. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The KraneShares ETFs and KFA Funds ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Funds, or any sub-advisers for the Funds.

Contact:

KraneShares Investor Relations

