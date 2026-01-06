403
Europe Divides Over US Operation in Venezuela
(MENAFN) European nations have responded with differing stances after a US military campaign in Venezuela that resulted in the detention of President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse, revealing sharp rifts across Europe regarding sovereignty, international law, and relations with Washington.
On Jan. 3, President Donald Trump announced that the US strike in Venezuela led to the capture of Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores, vowing to impose American authority over the country temporarily, with US forces if required.
Maduro and Flores are currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. They appeared before US Judge Alvin Hellerstein in New York on Monday, where both entered pleas of not guilty to federal accusations connected to narcotics trafficking and alleged collaboration with groups labeled as terrorist organizations.
Although there is broad consensus within the EU that Maduro lacked democratic legitimacy, the US intervention highlighted Europe’s disunity when military force is employed by its closest ally. Some governments emphasize the necessity of ending authoritarian rule and addressing regional security, while others argue that sovereignty and international law must be applied consistently.
At the EU level, the prevailing approach has been cautious. Twenty-six member states urged calm and restraint, calling for adherence to international law and the UN Charter in a joint declaration issued by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. Hungary was the only member state that declined to endorse the statement.
"The European Union calls for calm and restraint by all actors, to avoid escalation and to ensure a peaceful solution to the crisis," the declaration stated, underscoring that international law must be respected under all circumstances. It also reminded of the "particular responsibility" of UN Security Council members to safeguard the global security framework.
