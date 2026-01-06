403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aliyev Urges Defense Collaboration Among Turkic States
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has suggested enhancing defense cooperation among Turkic nations, while stressing that he is not advocating for the establishment of a formal military alliance.
Speaking in an interview with Azerbaijani broadcasters late Monday, Aliyev revisited his proposal from the 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) last October, where he recommended joint military drills among member countries.
He underscored the necessity of strengthening military capabilities, asserting that there is “no such thing as international law in today's world.”
Aliyev emphasized that no state or leader should do “anything wrong, should not set their sights on the territorial integrity of any country, should not occupy any country,” while insisting that military strength is essential to deter aggression so that “no one should even think of harming you and getting away with that.”
Aliyev noted, “That is why we are increasing our power, including our military power. We cooperate with Türkiye in the format of a formal alliance, including a military alliance … However, it would be good if the Turkic states, which are our family, also started cooperating in this direction.”
He clarified that his proposal does not involve creating a military organization. Instead, he pointed out that Turkic nations already collaborate in areas such as energy, transport, trade, and investment, asking, “Why not cooperate in this area as well?”
Speaking in an interview with Azerbaijani broadcasters late Monday, Aliyev revisited his proposal from the 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) last October, where he recommended joint military drills among member countries.
He underscored the necessity of strengthening military capabilities, asserting that there is “no such thing as international law in today's world.”
Aliyev emphasized that no state or leader should do “anything wrong, should not set their sights on the territorial integrity of any country, should not occupy any country,” while insisting that military strength is essential to deter aggression so that “no one should even think of harming you and getting away with that.”
Aliyev noted, “That is why we are increasing our power, including our military power. We cooperate with Türkiye in the format of a formal alliance, including a military alliance … However, it would be good if the Turkic states, which are our family, also started cooperating in this direction.”
He clarified that his proposal does not involve creating a military organization. Instead, he pointed out that Turkic nations already collaborate in areas such as energy, transport, trade, and investment, asking, “Why not cooperate in this area as well?”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment