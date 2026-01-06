403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gunfire Occurs Near Venezuelan Presidential Palace
(MENAFN) Intense shooting was reported outside the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas on Monday, only a few days after President Nicolas Maduro was seized during a US Special Forces operation.
Footage shared on social media displayed armed troops and armored vehicles stationed around government facilities. Additional accounts mentioned blasts and the activation of anti-aircraft weapons. According to a news agency, “the situation is under control.”
The agency’s sources explained that security units fired in response to unidentified drones flying above Miraflores.
Military forces were deployed after US commandos detained Maduro and his spouse, Cilia Flores, on Saturday and transported them to New York, where both were charged with narcotics trafficking. Maduro’s close ally, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, was sworn in as interim leader. She denounced the American mission as an “imperialist attack.”
When presented before a US court on Monday, Maduro rejected all accusations, describing himself as “a prisoner of war.” Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil declared that Washington had initiated “a colonial war” aimed at exploiting the country’s natural wealth.
He warned, “Today, it was Venezuela. Tomorrow, it can be any other country that decides to exercise its sovereignty.”
Both Moscow and Beijing criticized the US raid, with Russia’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia labeling it “international banditry.”
Footage shared on social media displayed armed troops and armored vehicles stationed around government facilities. Additional accounts mentioned blasts and the activation of anti-aircraft weapons. According to a news agency, “the situation is under control.”
The agency’s sources explained that security units fired in response to unidentified drones flying above Miraflores.
Military forces were deployed after US commandos detained Maduro and his spouse, Cilia Flores, on Saturday and transported them to New York, where both were charged with narcotics trafficking. Maduro’s close ally, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, was sworn in as interim leader. She denounced the American mission as an “imperialist attack.”
When presented before a US court on Monday, Maduro rejected all accusations, describing himself as “a prisoner of war.” Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil declared that Washington had initiated “a colonial war” aimed at exploiting the country’s natural wealth.
He warned, “Today, it was Venezuela. Tomorrow, it can be any other country that decides to exercise its sovereignty.”
Both Moscow and Beijing criticized the US raid, with Russia’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia labeling it “international banditry.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment