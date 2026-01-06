MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) AI's Industrialization Era: Preparing Organizations for the Shift Toward Agentic Intelligence

Insights from Cisco's Simon Miceli on overcoming complexity, building trust, and preparing for AI-driven business transformation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is entering its most consequential transition-moving from experimentation to industrialization. As organizations accelerate their adoption of generative AI, the next major inflection point is emerging: agentic AI, where intelligence becomes autonomous, embedded, and deeply integrated into business processes.

Cisco's AI Readiness Index, a global study of more than 8,000 business and IT leaders, underscores this urgency. Nearly seven in ten companies (69%) rank AI as a top IT budget priority, and within the next three years, almost all (86%) organizations expect AI use cases to deliver noticeable productivity improvements for employees. 📎 Cisco AI Readiness Index

To understand how enterprises can overcome this readiness gap, Frost & Sullivan spoke with Simon Miceli, Managing Director, Cloud and AI Infrastructure, Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC), Cisco during Cisco Live Melbourne.

1. Why AI Matters Now: From Technology Shift to Business Transformation

AI today resembles the early days of the internet-full of potential, still complex, and on the verge of mass industrialization. Yet, as Simon explains, this transition may prove even more transformative:

“There are only a few technology transitions in our lifetime that fundamentally change everything. The internet was one. AI is another-and it is even more consequential.”

Unlike earlier cycles, AI's impact is inherently business-first, not consumer-driven. This shift is defined by:

Business-led transformation

AI is being deployed to improve customer experience, accelerate innovation, enhance workforce productivity, and streamline operations.

The beginning of AI industrialization

Organizations are moving beyond pilots into genuine scale, building AI factories, data pipelines, integrated architectures, and secure-by-design systems.

Universal conviction

Organizations understand that failing to embrace AI risks creating their next“Kodak moment.”

A need to reduce complexity

AI infrastructure remains technically demanding. The goal is to free organizations from complexity so they can focus on business value.

Cisco's long-standing engineering strengths position the company at the heart of this transition. As Simon notes:

“If we can take the complexity out of the infrastructure, we can democratize access to AI. The more accessible it becomes, the more time organizations can spend creating value.”

2. What's Holding Adoption Back: Complexity, Cost, Trust, Data, and Use Case Maturity

Despite rising enthusiasm, Frost & Sullivan analysis finds that most organizations remain in the earliest stages of AI maturity. Simon's observations across APJC highlight five dominant barriers.

AI today requires sophisticated technology. It requires:



selecting and refining models

orchestrating hybrid and multi-cloud environments

securing data, pipelines, and endpoints integrating systems in production

Even advanced enterprises recognize that AI remains technically demanding.

AI infrastructure is capital-intensive:



exponential increases in power and cooling requirements

GPU scarcity and long procurement lead times

data center capacity limitations energy supply challenges across markets

Next-generation AI hardware will increase these demands further.

Organizations often know they need AI-but cannot articulate a clear business problem.

Simon notes:

“Many organizations think using copilots means they're doing AI. But copilots are not business transformation.”

This leads to:



unclear value propositions

stalled projects

weak ROI justification limited progression beyond pilots

The enterprises progressing fastest are those investing in structured use case ideation, commercial analysis, and well-defined proofs of concept.

Trust determines AI adoption.

Organizations will not deploy AI systems they do not trust-from data privacy to model outputs. Concerns include:



hallucinations

lack of explainability

data leakage

safety and security gaps

compliance risks insufficient governance

Simon emphasizes:

“If I can't trust the intelligence I'm building, I cannot use it.”

This makes security-by-design essential.

Data readiness remains the biggest barrier.

Most organizations struggle with:



fragmented data ecosystems

low-quality or unstructured data

inconsistent governance limited data pipelines

As Simon notes:

“The model is only as good as the data made available to it. For many organizations, organizing their data is the biggest challenge.”

3. The Shift Toward Agentic AI: The Next Evolution in Enterprise Intelligence

While generative AI captures headlines, the industry is rapidly progressing toward agentic AI -where systems execute tasks autonomously and reason across complex workflows.

From simple one-to-one interactions...

(chatbots, copilots, prompt-based tasks)

...to autonomous, multi-step task execution and full business process transformation.

Agentic AI can unlock:



autonomous decision-making

workflow orchestration

reasoning capabilities

cross-system task execution dynamic adaptation to changing business conditions

As Simon explains:

“Agentic AI is what gives AI true business application. It's what takes us from writing emails to fundamentally transforming business processes and customer interactions.”

Cisco's strategy reflects this transition, with heavy investments in:



Secure AI Factories, built from modular AI Pods

Unified Edge Platforms for distributed inference

deeply integrated networking and security teams of AI practitioners supporting customer ideation and ROI modeling

This marks the beginning of ubiquitous intelligence, where AI becomes pervasive across data centers, networks, and the edge.

4. Best Practices: What Organizations Should Do Next

Simon offers three clear, actionable recommendations aligned with Frost & Sullivan's AI Transformation Framework.

Organizations should:



adopt reference architectures

standardize deployment and operations

ensure predictable access to high-density compute

leverage modular AI infrastructures like AI Pods and AI Factories partner with providers that address power, cooling, and GPU availability

This reduces cost, complexity, and time-to-value.

Security must be embedded throughout:



model training

data pipelines

inference and edge workloads

identity and access controls monitoring, governance, and compliance

“If you cannot trust the results of the AI system, you cannot use it.”

Security is foundational-not optional.

Data readiness is essential for agentic AI.

Organizations must:



establish strong data governance

elevate data quality

unify structured and unstructured data

build consistent pipelines and metadata ensure data is usable and accessible for AI systems

AI maturity is impossible without data maturity.

Conclusion: Preparing for the Age of Ubiquitous Intelligence

AI is no longer a technology initiative-it is a business transformation mandate. The industry is shifting from productivity tools toward autonomous, agentic systems that will redefine how work gets done across every industry.

To prepare for this future, organizations must:

to unlock scalable, high-density compute.to build trust and resilience.as the foundation for intelligent automation.

The next era- the age of ubiquitous intelligence -has already begun. Organizations that build the foundation today will define the competitive landscape of tomorrow.

