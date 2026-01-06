403
African Union Urges Dialogue Amid Venezuela Unrest
(MENAFN) The African Union (AU) has voiced “grave concern” regarding reports of American air raids on Caracas and the capture and detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, according to a statement released on Saturday.
The AU reiterated its dedication “to the fundamental principles of international law, including respect for the sovereignty of States, their territorial integrity, and the right of peoples to self-determination, as enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.”
This declaration came after media accounts described blasts in Venezuela’s capital and sightings of military aircraft flying over the city. Soon afterward, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto announced that the United States had struck multiple civilian and military sites, prompting authorities to declare a national emergency.
President Donald Trump later confirmed that US forces had carried out the airstrikes on Caracas and acknowledged that American troops had apprehended Maduro and his wife, transporting them to the United States.
In its communique, the AU emphasized that it is carefully observing the unfolding situation in Venezuela, including reports of the president’s detention and assaults on government institutions.
The organization highlighted the necessity of dialogue and peaceful resolution, stressing that Venezuela’s internal issues should be settled “through inclusive political dialogue among Venezuelans themselves.”
