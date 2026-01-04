403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK lawmakers condemn US strikes on Venezuela, urge government to act
(MENAFN) Several British lawmakers on Saturday criticized the US military strikes on Venezuela, calling on the UK government to formally condemn what they described as an “illegal attack on a sovereign nation.”
The operation, which resulted in the capture and removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, came after months of US pressure on the Venezuelan leader.
“Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves -- and that’s no coincidence,” Your Party lawmaker Zarah Sultana wrote on social media platform X, adding, “This is naked U.S. imperialism: an illegal assault on Caracas aimed at overthrowing a sovereign government and plundering its resources. (Prime Minister Keir) Starmer’s Labour government must condemn this unequivocally. Solidarity with the Venezuelan people.”
Green Party leader Zack Polanski said the prime minister and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper should denounce the “illegal strike and breach of international human rights law,” accusing US President Donald Trump of acting with impunity.
Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey called on the UK government to condemn “Trump’s illegal action in Venezuela,” warning that such unlawful attacks “make us all less safe” and could embolden leaders like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
Independent lawmakers Ayoub Khan and Shockat Adam described the US operation as a “clear and egregious violation” and “brazen breach of international law,” with both highlighting the link between the strikes and control over Venezuela’s natural resources.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage termed the strikes “unorthodox and contrary to international law,” but suggested they could deter China and Russia. “I hope the Venezuelan people can now turn a new leaf without Maduro,” he wrote on social media.
Labour Party figures Jeremy Corbyn, Richard Burgeon, John McDonnell, and Nadia Whittome also condemned the US strikes as illegal and a blatant attempt to seize Venezuela’s oil, comparing Trump’s action to other unauthorized military interventions.
Earlier, Venezuela accused the US of attacking civilian and military sites across multiple states and declared a national emergency. Trump confirmed the “large scale” strike on his social media platform, claiming Maduro and his wife were “captured and flown out of the country,” and later said the US would be “very much” involved in Venezuela’s next steps.
The attacks follow months of rising tensions, with Washington accusing Maduro of involvement in drug trafficking—a charge he denies—and the Venezuelan government demanding proof of life for the detained president and first lady.
The operation, which resulted in the capture and removal of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, came after months of US pressure on the Venezuelan leader.
“Venezuela has the world’s largest oil reserves -- and that’s no coincidence,” Your Party lawmaker Zarah Sultana wrote on social media platform X, adding, “This is naked U.S. imperialism: an illegal assault on Caracas aimed at overthrowing a sovereign government and plundering its resources. (Prime Minister Keir) Starmer’s Labour government must condemn this unequivocally. Solidarity with the Venezuelan people.”
Green Party leader Zack Polanski said the prime minister and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper should denounce the “illegal strike and breach of international human rights law,” accusing US President Donald Trump of acting with impunity.
Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey called on the UK government to condemn “Trump’s illegal action in Venezuela,” warning that such unlawful attacks “make us all less safe” and could embolden leaders like Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
Independent lawmakers Ayoub Khan and Shockat Adam described the US operation as a “clear and egregious violation” and “brazen breach of international law,” with both highlighting the link between the strikes and control over Venezuela’s natural resources.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage termed the strikes “unorthodox and contrary to international law,” but suggested they could deter China and Russia. “I hope the Venezuelan people can now turn a new leaf without Maduro,” he wrote on social media.
Labour Party figures Jeremy Corbyn, Richard Burgeon, John McDonnell, and Nadia Whittome also condemned the US strikes as illegal and a blatant attempt to seize Venezuela’s oil, comparing Trump’s action to other unauthorized military interventions.
Earlier, Venezuela accused the US of attacking civilian and military sites across multiple states and declared a national emergency. Trump confirmed the “large scale” strike on his social media platform, claiming Maduro and his wife were “captured and flown out of the country,” and later said the US would be “very much” involved in Venezuela’s next steps.
The attacks follow months of rising tensions, with Washington accusing Maduro of involvement in drug trafficking—a charge he denies—and the Venezuelan government demanding proof of life for the detained president and first lady.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment