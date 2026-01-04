403
Hegseth states US will "set the terms" for what comes next in Venezuela
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said late Saturday that the United States will determine the next steps in Venezuela following the military operation that resulted in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.
In an interview with CBS News, Hegseth described the mission as “the most sophisticated, most complicated, most successful Joint Special Operations raid of all time.”
"Nothing of this size and scope when you actually unpack what was done kinetically and non-kinetically, that many people, that many moving parts, that consequential, and they got the job done," he said.
Asked about President Donald Trump’s earlier comments that the US would “run” Venezuela, Hegseth said: "Well, it means we set the terms. President Trump sets the terms, and ultimately, he'll decide what the iterations are of that."
Hegseth argued the operation would halt drug trafficking, prevent foreign influence in the region, and protect US economic interests.
"It means the oil that was taken from us is returned ultimately, and that criminals are not sent to the United States," he said, adding, "so ultimately, we're going to control what happens next."
Rejecting comparisons to the Iraq war, Hegseth said the operation is “the exact opposite,” claiming that the US would gain economically without deploying large numbers of troops. He said Trump “flips the script” through “strategic action.”
Hegseth described Venezuela as a nation with “a long history of being a rich and prosperous country,” but one whose wealth has been “stolen away from its people by horrific leadership.”
He added that the US could “both help them (Venezuelans) and help the United States.”
Looking ahead, he said the coming days would showcase “American strength,” noting, “We're going to get American companies in there. We're going to get investment there.”
When asked whether the operation was motivated by freedom or oil, Hegseth said it was about “freedom, security, prosperity,” while acknowledging disputes over US oil interests.
"These oil depots have been operating at 20% capacity. That's going to change, and we're going to stop the flood of people in the United States," he added.
