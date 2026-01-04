403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Reports Destroying Over Two Dozen UAVs in Overnight Attack
(MENAFN) Russian defense systems neutralized over two dozen unmanned aerial vehicles targeting the capital in a sustained assault that stretched into early Friday morning, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed.
Defense forces successfully eliminated 26 UAVs during a six-hour window spanning Thursday evening through the predawn hours, Sobyanin disclosed through multiple Telegram updates. No injuries or structural damage resulted from the interception operation, though emergency response teams have been deployed to debris impact zones, the mayor stated.
Four major aviation hubs—Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky airports—halted operations multiple times throughout the night as a safety measure during the aerial threat.
The assault came just one day after another drone offensive coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin's customary New Year's Eve broadcast to the nation.
Meanwhile, New Year festivities across Russia were overshadowed by a devastating strike on a packed café and hotel complex in Khorly village, Kherson Region, along the Black Sea coast. The attack ignited a massive blaze that claimed no fewer than 27 lives while injuring more than 30 individuals.
Moscow maintains the strike constituted a calculated effort to inflict maximum civilian casualties, characterizing it as "terrorist" activity potentially rising to war crime status. Russian authorities have likened the incident to Nazi atrocities from World War II, charging Ukraine with systematic brutality and dehumanization tactics.
Kiev has consistently conducted deep-strike drone operations across Russian territory in recent months, hitting vital infrastructure and civilian housing complexes.
In retaliation, Moscow has executed precision strikes against Ukrainian military-industrial targets, seeking to dismantle Kiev's drone manufacturing and armament production infrastructure.
Defense forces successfully eliminated 26 UAVs during a six-hour window spanning Thursday evening through the predawn hours, Sobyanin disclosed through multiple Telegram updates. No injuries or structural damage resulted from the interception operation, though emergency response teams have been deployed to debris impact zones, the mayor stated.
Four major aviation hubs—Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky airports—halted operations multiple times throughout the night as a safety measure during the aerial threat.
The assault came just one day after another drone offensive coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin's customary New Year's Eve broadcast to the nation.
Meanwhile, New Year festivities across Russia were overshadowed by a devastating strike on a packed café and hotel complex in Khorly village, Kherson Region, along the Black Sea coast. The attack ignited a massive blaze that claimed no fewer than 27 lives while injuring more than 30 individuals.
Moscow maintains the strike constituted a calculated effort to inflict maximum civilian casualties, characterizing it as "terrorist" activity potentially rising to war crime status. Russian authorities have likened the incident to Nazi atrocities from World War II, charging Ukraine with systematic brutality and dehumanization tactics.
Kiev has consistently conducted deep-strike drone operations across Russian territory in recent months, hitting vital infrastructure and civilian housing complexes.
In retaliation, Moscow has executed precision strikes against Ukrainian military-industrial targets, seeking to dismantle Kiev's drone manufacturing and armament production infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment