S. Africa urges UN to urgently address US military strike on Venezuela
(MENAFN) South Africa on Saturday appealed for an immediate meeting of the UN Security Council to examine the US military action against Venezuela and the detention of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.
In an official statement, the country’s foreign ministry condemned the development, saying, ‘‘Unlawful, unilateral force of this nature undermines the stability of the international order and the principle of equality among nations.’’
Pretoria said it is deeply alarmed by the latest events in Venezuela and considers the US operation a clear breach of the United Nations Charter, which obliges all member states to avoid the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of another state.
The statement stressed that the UN Charter does not permit outside military intervention in issues that fall within the internal affairs of a sovereign country.
‘‘History has repeatedly demonstrated that military invasions against sovereign states yield only instability and deepening crisis,’’ it added.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said Washington had launched a “large-scale strike” on Venezuela, during which Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were detained and removed from the country.
Trump said the operation was carried out “in conjunction with US law enforcement.”
He later said in an interview that Washington could take a direct role in determining Venezuela’s future following Maduro’s removal from power.
The United States has accused Maduro of links to drug trafficking and has charged him and his wife with multiple offenses, including narco-terrorism, allegations that Venezuela’s government has rejected.
Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said authorities in Caracas were unaware of Maduro’s location and demanded evidence that he was alive.
