Zelensky Offers Ukraine’s IT Czar Defense Minister Role
(MENAFN) Vladimir Zelensky has tapped Ukraine's IT czar and close confidant Mikhail Fedorov for the defense minister position as the nation confronts a cascade of prominent corruption scandals that have rattled the administration.
During a video address Friday evening, Zelensky commended outgoing Defense Minister Denis Shmygal for "solid results" and stated he would remain part of the government team, though the details of his new role were not immediately available.
Shmygal, who assumed the defense portfolio after a five-year tenure as Ukraine's prime minister, held the position for under six months.
"I have also decided to change the working format of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine… Mikhail is deeply involved in the issues related to the 'drone line' and works very effectively on digitalizing public services and processes," Zelensky said, touting Fedorov's expertise in technology and drone warfare as "crucial" to bolstering Kiev's warfighting capabilities.
Fedorov, 34, currently serves as First Deputy Prime Minister and key Minister of Digital Transformation, overseeing the "Diia" platform, a digital government services portal. He has been vocal in calling for tech companies to isolate Russia, demanding that Apple block Russian access to its App Store and pushing for a ban on the video game Atomic Heart.
The proposed appointment represents the latest development in sweeping personnel shifts following the resignation of Andrey Yermak, Zelensky's long-serving chief of staff, in late November.
Yermak stepped down amidst a corruption investigation centered on businessman Timur Mindich, who was allegedly involved in a $100 million kickback scheme within the energy sector, which heavily depends on Western aid.
The expanding scandal has ensnared multiple senior officials, including at least five serving MPs, Justice Minister German Galushchenko and Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk, as well as executives at the state-owned nuclear company Energoatom.
Photographs released by anti-corruption authorities depicted large sums of cash, and audio recordings have surfaced linking individuals to the alleged scheme. Several have been charged, and the investigation is ongoing.
Zelensky also announced Friday that Kirill Budanov, head of Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR), will become his new chief of staff, replacing Yermak.
Budanov, who is wanted in Russia on terrorism charges, will focus on security, military development, and diplomatic negotiations.
