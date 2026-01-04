403
Maduro Faces Federal Charges in New York
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his spouse now face federal charges in New York on multiple counts tied to narcotics trafficking and weapons violations, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced.
On Saturday, U.S. military forces executed strikes against Venezuela. President Donald Trump subsequently revealed that Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been apprehended and extracted from the country. Caracas has condemned the strikes as "grave military aggression."
In a statement on X, Bondi said Maduro and his spouse had been indicted in the Southern District of New York and charged with "narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machineguns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machineguns and destructive devices against the United States."
Maduro and his wife have yet to deliver their pleas.
Washington has persistently alleged Maduro maintains connections with narcotics cartels and facilitates the flow of drugs into America while declining to acknowledge him as a legitimate leader and placing a $50 million bounty on information leading to his arrest and conviction. The Venezuelan president has vehemently denied the accusations, arguing that Washington has been using them as a pretext for military aggression and in order to topple his government.
Russia has condemned the U.S. strikes as an act of "armed aggression" and warned against further escalation. Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas recalled that Brussels "has repeatedly stated that Mr. Maduro lacks legitimacy and has defended a peaceful transition" while urging all parties to exercise restraint.
