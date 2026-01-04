Soha Ali Khan's First Workout Of 2026 Includes Squats, Cable Lunges & Romanian Deadlifts

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan, who loves to stay on top of her fitness game, started her 2026 fitness journey by strengthening her legs.

Her first workout of 2026 included some high-intensity exercises such as squats, Goblet squats, cable lunges, and Romanian deadlifts.

Soha took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video of her primary workout session of the New Year.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actress intends to step into 2026 with stronger legs and no regrets.

Soha's determination even reflected in the caption that read, "First workout of the new year had to be LEGS!! Sharing four compound moves I swear by:

. Squats

. Goblet squats

. Cable lunges

. Romanian Deadlifts

They work your whole body and your future self will thank you. I m entering 2026 with strong legs and zero regrets (sic)."

Soha ended the year 2025 with a three-day visit to Udaipur with her husband, Kunal Khemu, and daughter Inaaya.

As part of their stay, they went on a safari, where they even spotted a leopard.

During their time in the wild, Soha found that forests are not just a place to visit, but something worth protecting for future generations.

The 'Chorrii 2' actress also uploaded a clip on social media, where she, along with her husband Kunal and daughter Inaaya, were seen exploring the beautiful landscape and culture of Udaipur.

"Three days in the forests of Chunda Shikar Oudi (a mere 20 minute drive from Udaipur airport) - where time slowed, meals were delicious, mornings were for birdsong, and the jungle gently revealed itself. We were lucky enough to spot a leopard, but luck aside, what stayed with us was the warmth of the people, the care we were wrapped in, and the reminder that the forest isn't something to visit - it's something to protect," Soha wrote in the caption.