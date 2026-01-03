403
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addresses wave of protests sweeping the country
(MENAFN) Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed the wave of protests sweeping the country on Saturday, recognizing the legitimacy of economic complaints raised by merchants while cautioning that foreign actors are exploiting the situation, particularly amid sharp currency volatility.
Speaking at a public gathering in Tehran, Khamenei described shopkeepers and traders as among “the most loyal segments of the country to the Islamic system,” noting their longstanding support for the state.
He observed that recent demonstrations have been driven largely by members of the merchant community, whose frustration centers on persistent instability in the national currency, the rial. According to Khamenei, these concerns are grounded in economic reality.
“When a bazaar merchant looks at the country’s monetary situation, the decline in the value of the national currency and the instability of currency prices, domestic and foreign, which causes the business environment to lack stability, he says ‘I can’t do business.’ He is telling the truth,” Khamenei said, voicing sympathy with their predicament.
At the same time, he stressed that state authorities are actively working to address the issue, while also suggesting that outside forces are playing a role in aggravating the crisis. He argued that the sharp and uncontrolled rise in foreign currency prices, coupled with ongoing instability that leaves traders uncertain about their livelihoods, is abnormal.
“This is the work of the enemy. Of course, it must be stopped. With various measures, both the president and the heads of the other branches, as well as other officials, are trying to set things right. Therefore, the bazaaris’ protest was about this issue is a valid one,” he said.
Khamenei drew a distinction between legitimate protest and actions aimed at destabilization, warning that hostile elements are attempting to hijack public anger. “What is important is that a group of provoked, mercenary agents of the enemy stand behind the bazaaris and chant slogans against Islam, against Iran, and against the Islamic Republic,” he added.
Concluding his remarks, the Iranian leader emphasized that while peaceful demonstrations over economic grievances are justified, they should not be confused with violence or disorder, insisting that officials must engage in dialogue with protesters rather than those involved in rioting.
