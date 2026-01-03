403
China’s BYD moves ahead of Tesla to be world’s largest seller
(MENAFN) China-based automaker BYD has moved ahead of its U.S. rival Tesla to become the world’s largest seller of fully electric vehicles in calendar year 2025, according to industry figures.
The company reported sales of 2.26 million battery-powered cars during the year, representing a 28% increase compared with the previous year, as stated in company disclosures.
Tesla, by contrast, announced total deliveries of 1.64 million vehicles over the same period, broadly aligning with an internal projection of around 1.6 million units.
These results marked a second straight year of declining annual deliveries for Tesla, with volumes falling 8.6% compared with 2024.
Performance also weakened toward the end of the year. After delivering 495,570 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2024, the company recorded nearly 16% fewer deliveries in the final quarter of 2025.
Overall vehicle production at Tesla slipped as well, decreasing 6.7% year on year to approximately 1.65 million units.
During the first quarter of 2025, Tesla’s share price fell sharply amid intensifying competition—particularly from Chinese electric vehicle makers—and reputational challenges linked to Elon Musk’s controversial political statements, according to reports.
