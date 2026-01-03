Brotmanwinterfried Is Proud To Represent These Seven Companies At CES 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Brotman|Winter|Fried Companies at CES 2026

Dentomi Limited, founded in 2023 in Hong Kong by Professor Walter Lam and Dr. Reinhard Chau, specializes in AI-driven oral healthcare solutions. Their flagship product, GumAI, uses advanced imaging technology to nearly instantaneously detect early signs of gum inflammation simply by using a smartphone camera. Highly sensitive and offering immediate, real-time results, GumAI's accuracy is on par with visual assessments by dental professionals. By making early screening accessible, GumAI empowers users to self-monitor their oral health, reduces unnecessary dental visits, and promotes preventive care. Backed by Hong Kong Science and Technology Park and Google, Dentomi is revolutionizing oral healthcare for underserved and vulnerable populations through intelligent, scalable, and consumer-friendly technology.



Tombot - Venetian Hall G, Eureka Park, Booth #61033 -

Tombot is a Santa Clarita, CA-based robotic animal and digital health solutions company. Its first product,“Jennie”-a lifelike robotic Labrador puppy-was created to support the 300+ million seniors worldwide living with dementia or mild cognitive impairment, as well as individuals coping with anxiety, loneliness, autism, and PTSD. Exceptionally realistic and fully autonomous, Jennie mimics the movements and responses of an 8-10 week-old puppy, providing the companionship and health benefits of a real pet. With more than 18,000 pre-order and waitlist customers, Jennie has already gained global recognition for advancing robotic solutions that support emotional wellbeing. At CES 2026, Jennie's final production cosmetics will be unveiled. Tombot's goal is for Jennie to be the first robotic pet recognized both as an FDA medical device and remote safety and health monitoring platform.



Netvue Technologies Co., Ltd / Product – Birdfy - Venetian Expo, Halls A-D, Booth #51929



2025 CES Innovation Award-winning Birdfy from Netvue showcases its latest smart birdwatching products at CES 2026. This year's product lineup features the Birdfy Hum Bloom for hummingbird enthusiasts; Bath Pro capturing real-time bathing action; the advanced Feeder 2 Vista; the Birdfy Nest Duo; the entry-level Feeder Rookie, and the sustainably-designed Birdfy Feeder Wood. Each device delivers AI-powered identification of 10,000+ bird species through 2MP-3MP cameras directly to smartphones. Building on their award-winning technology, these smart feeders, bird baths, and birdhouses feature instant alerts, species recognition, and eco-friendly designs. At CES Netvue will actively demonstrate how Birdfy transforms backyards into interactive wildlife sanctuaries.



MYCOMMUTERS - Venetian Hall G, Eureka Park, Booth #61104 -

MYCOMMUTERS delivers Mobility Intelligence that reveals how people move across the places organizations depend on. By analyzing real-world mobility patterns for employees, customers, and communities, MYCOMMUTERS unlocks insights that strengthen decisions in real estate, workforce strategy, operations, and sustainability. From site selection and relocation modeling to accessibility, catchment, and carbon analysis, it transforms complex movement data into clear intelligence. Delivered through studies, recurring reporting, or SaaS integration, MYCOMMUTERS empowers organizations to optimize locations, reduce costs, elevate workforce performance, and build strategies rooted in people, places, and possibilities.



Sensereo - Venetian Hall G, Eureka Park, Booth #61667 -

Sensereo is an Environmental Intelligence company that builds next-generation sensing products for safer, healthier, and smarter living. By combining advanced sensors, thoughtful design, and Matter over Thread smart home connectivity, Sensereo delivers professional-grade performance in consumer-friendly devices. From the MS-1 Standalone Smoke Alarm and the MSC-1 Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm to the company's primary CES product, the modular Airo Air Quality System, Sensereo is focused on engineering excellence and providing a seamless user experience, shaping a future where every home can sense, understand, and respond to its environment with intelligence.



WheelMove - Venetian Hall G, Eureka Park, Booth #60801 -

WheelMove is revolutionizing mobility for manual wheelchair users with its patented, easy to install accessory. Designed to lift the small front wheels effortlessly, the system enhances maneuverability across difficult terrain, making places once unreachable suddenly accessible. Affordable, lightweight, and transportable, WheelMove empowers individuals with disabilities to move with less effort while enjoying greater freedom and independence. By combining responsiveness with practicality, it supports active lifestyles, strengthens autonomy, and improves accessibility. As the only product of its kind, WheelMove delivers all terrain support, reduces barriers, and expands opportunities for inclusion, transforming everyday wheelchair experiences into smoother, more confident journeys.



Iceplosion - Venetian Hall G, Eureka Park, Booth #60436 -

ICEPLOSION is an innovative beverage company creating the world's first frozen carbonated slushie machine for the home market. Powered by breakthrough at-home drink technology, the ICEPLOSION machine delivers single-portion frozen fizzy & non fizzy classic slushies, and ice-cold sodas- in as little as 2-4 minutes. After a 1-minute self-clean cycle, you're ready to make a new drink! Machines will feature NFC-enabled capsule recognition, allowing the unit to identify drink type, flavor, and use-by date for precise, automated preparation as well as mobile app integration for smart-home functionality. The ICEPLOSION drink system was designed for convenience, creativity, and on-demand hydration - maximum refreshment with minimal effort! With more than 20 sugar/sugarfree drink/dessert flavors already available, the ICEPLOSION frozen revolution comes to the USA in 2026!



