Another PR Announces New Tech Startups To Watch At CES 2026

Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As CES 2026 approaches, a new generation of technology startups is emerging with solutions that signal where innovation is headed next. While they remain an unaffiliated entity, Another PR today announced its curated list of New Tech Startups to Watch at CES 2026, highlighting companies shaping the future of artificial intelligence, digital health, accessibility, and connected systems.

Several of the featured startups have also been recognized by industry platforms including Triple Reviews, Enrichest and Get Pro Links for their market relevance, execution, and forward-looking impact.

Together, these companies reflect the growing emphasis on practical, energy-efficient, and human-centered technology solutions poised to gain attention on the global CES stage. A summary of the highlighted companies is below.

Startups to Watch at CES 2026

Mobilint, Inc.

Website:

Key Focus: Edge AI NPUs and energy-efficient AI inference









Mobilint is a Korean fabless semiconductor company developing high-performance neural processing units optimized for real-time AI inference at the edge. Its technology enables advanced workloads across robotics, industrial automation, drones, and vision-based AI systems while significantly reducing power consumption. By focusing on on-device processing, Mobilint supports scalable AI deployment without the cost and energy demands of traditional GPU-based systems.

Dtablet

Website:

Key Focus: Digital health and medication adherence





Dtablet addresses common challenges in home medication management, including missed doses, dosing errors, and lack of clear documentation. The company offers a modern and secure system designed to support patient independence while providing caregivers with confidence and visibility. Its approach reflects a broader shift toward human-centered healthcare technology.

Miraii

Website:

Key Focus: Emotional AI and wearable health technology





Miraii is redefining wearable technology with smart devices that combine health monitoring and emotional intelligence. Its smart ring platform functions as an AI-driven companion that supports wellness, safety, and proactive care. With specialized solutions for women's safety and elderly care, Miraii focuses on real-world use cases that extend beyond traditional fitness tracking.

Freecovery

Website:

Key Focus: Physical recovery and portable health technology





Freecovery develops professional-grade recovery solutions designed for athletes and active individuals. Its products are built to support faster recovery from physical exertion while remaining portable and easy to use. By making advanced recovery tools accessible outside clinical environments, Freecovery addresses a growing demand for performance and wellness technology.

Coro

Website:

Key Focus: Maternal health and smart nursing technology





Coro focuses on improving breastfeeding experiences by providing real-time insight into milk transfer. Its technology replaces uncertainty with data, helping mothers better understand feeding patterns and outcomes. The solution supports confidence and informed decision-making during early parenthood.

Zunzunbee

Website:

Key Focus: Smart home usability and connected systems





Zunzunbee simplifies smart home interaction by introducing intuitive, physical controls that work with existing infrastructure. Its approach eliminates the need for complex installations or constant app usage. The company focuses on improving everyday usability in connected environments for both renters and homeowners.

MANGOSLAB

Website:

Key Focus: Accessibility and AI-powered Braille automation





MANGOSLAB applies artificial intelligence to improve accessibility for the visually impaired. Its technology enables fast and accurate Braille production suitable for public and private environments. By bridging digital intelligence and physical accessibility, MANGOSLAB supports broader access to information worldwide.

Key Trends Highlighted at CES 2026



AI embedded into physical devices and real-world systems

Increased focus on energy-efficient and on-device computing

Growing demand for secure and private technology architectures Expansion of personalized health and lifestyle technology

Conclusion

The startups highlighted at CES 2026 demonstrate how innovation is evolving toward practical, secure, and human-centered solutions. Together, they reflect the broader trends shaping the next phase of global technology adoption.

