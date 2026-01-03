403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey’s sports community takes part in Istanbul rally in solidarity of Palestine
(MENAFN) Members of Türkiye’s sports community took part on Thursday in a large rally on Istanbul’s Galata Bridge to show solidarity with Palestine and call for an end to the ongoing violence in the occupied territories.
Organized by the Alliance of Humanity and the National Will Platform under the slogan “We won't cower, we won't keep quiet, we won't forget Palestine,” the event was led by the Türkiye Youth Foundation (TUGVA) and attracted wide participation from athletes, sports officials, and club representatives.
Among the attendees were Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, Turkish Wrestling Federation President Taha Akgul, Turkish Karate Federation President Ercument Tasdemir, Besiktas President Serdal Adali, Fenerbahce board members Ertan Torunogullari, Adem Koz, Ilker Alkun, and Taner Sonmezer, Galatasaray Sportif AS Deputy Chairman Abdullah Kavukcu, Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk, and national wrestler Riza Kayaalp. Numerous other executives and athletes from various sports federations and clubs were also present, highlighting the community’s unified support for Palestine.
Organized by the Alliance of Humanity and the National Will Platform under the slogan “We won't cower, we won't keep quiet, we won't forget Palestine,” the event was led by the Türkiye Youth Foundation (TUGVA) and attracted wide participation from athletes, sports officials, and club representatives.
Among the attendees were Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak, Turkish Wrestling Federation President Taha Akgul, Turkish Karate Federation President Ercument Tasdemir, Besiktas President Serdal Adali, Fenerbahce board members Ertan Torunogullari, Adem Koz, Ilker Alkun, and Taner Sonmezer, Galatasaray Sportif AS Deputy Chairman Abdullah Kavukcu, Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk, and national wrestler Riza Kayaalp. Numerous other executives and athletes from various sports federations and clubs were also present, highlighting the community’s unified support for Palestine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment