Hundreds of thousands of people protest in solidarity with Palestine
(MENAFN) Hundreds of thousands of people gathered on Istanbul’s Galata Bridge on Thursday to demonstrate solidarity with Palestine, marking what a Turkish civic leader described as a historic moment. The crowd pledged to continue their support until Gaza, Jerusalem, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque are free.
“Together with hundreds of thousands on Galata Bridge, we are writing this into history: we will not cower, we will not keep quiet, and we will not forget Palestine or allow it to be forgotten,” said Bilal Erdogan, chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ilim Yayma Foundation, which promotes education and scholarly research. Quoting the late Bosnian leader Alija Izetbegovic, he added: “A forgotten genocide is doomed to be repeated.”
The demonstration, organized by the Humanity Alliance and the National Will Platform under the slogan “We won't cower, we won't keep quiet, we won't forget Palestine,” united over 400 civil society groups. Participants assembled on New Year’s morning to call for an end to the violence in Palestine.
Addressing the crowd, Erdogan offered prayers for those killed and voiced solidarity with Palestinians: “Mercy upon our martyrs. May the new year bring peace to our nation, to all Muslims, to Palestine, and to humanity.” He also prayed for grieving mothers and for leaders striving for their country, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
