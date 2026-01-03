DEFT DEADLINE: Faruqi & Faruqi Reminds Defi Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of January 30, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in DeFi Technologies between May 12, 2025 and November 14, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against DeFi Technologies Inc. (“DeFi Technologies” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DEFT) and reminds investors of the January 30, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (i) DeFi Technologies was facing delays in executing its DeFi arbitrage strategy, which at all relevant times was a key revenue driver for the Company; (ii) DeFi Technologies had understated the extent of competition it faced from other DAT companies and the extent to which that competition would negatively impact its ability to execute its DeFi arbitrage strategy; (iii) as a result of the foregoing issues, the Company was unlikely to meet its previously issued revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025; (iv) accordingly, Defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that the foregoing issues were having on DeFi Technologies' business and financial results; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 6, 2025, DeFi Technologies issued a press release purporting to report an arbitrage trade by DeFi Alpha. The press release disclosed, inter alia, that "[DAT]s have absorbed or delayed a significant share of arbitrage opportunities over the past year."

On this news, DeFi Technologies' stock price fell $0.13 per share, or 7.43%, to close at $1.62 per share on November 6, 2025.

Then, on November 14, 2025, DeFi Technologies issued a press release reporting its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, DeFi Technologies reported a revenue decline of nearly 20%, falling well short of market expectations. The Company also significantly lowered its 2025 revenue forecast, from $218.6 million to approximately $116.6 million, and attributed this reduction to "a delay in executing DeFi Alpha arbitrage opportunities previously forecasted due to the proliferation of [DAT] companies and the consolidation in digital asset price movement in the latter half of 2025."

Concurrently, DeFi Technologies announced that Defendant Newton would leave his role as CEO and transition to an advisory position.

Following these disclosures, DeFi Technologies' stock price fell $0.40 per share, or 27.59%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $1.05 per share on November 17, 2025.

