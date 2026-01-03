BTDR DEADLINE APPROACHING: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Bitdeer Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of February 2, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Bitdeer between June 6, 2024 and November 10, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Bitdeer Technologies Group (“Bitdeer” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BTDR) and reminds investors of the February 2, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that the true state of Bitdeer's SEALMINER A4 project. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose that the SEAL04 chip projected to have a chip-level energy efficiency of 5 J/TH would be ready for use in the A4 rigs with an expected mass production to begin in the second quarter 2025.

On November 10, 2025, Bitdeer issued a press release reporting its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025. Among other items, Bitdeer reported earnings per share of -$1.28, significantly missing the consensus estimate of -$0.22. Bitdeer also disclosed that "development of [its] next-generation Seal 04 [ASIC chip] is significantly delayed."

On this news, Bitdeer's stock price fell $2.63 per share, or 14.9%, to close at $15.02 per share on November 11, 2025.

Then, on November 12, 2025, Bitdeer issues a press release "reporting a fire incident at its under-construction facility in Massillon, Ohio." According to the press release, "[t]he fire incident occurred on the afternoon of November 11" and "2 of the 26 buildings currently under construction sustained fire damage."

On this news, Bitdeer's stock price fell another $2.83 per share, or 20.3%, to close at $11.11 per share on November 13, 2025.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Bitdeer's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

