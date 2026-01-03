403
Turkey’s national intelligence chief holds meeting in Ankara with Rustem Umerov
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief, Ibrahim Kalin, held a meeting on Thursday in Ankara with Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Turkish security sources reported.
The discussions centered on the current security situation in Ukraine, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, and its broader regional and global implications. The two officials explored possible steps toward peace, updates on negotiation efforts, and potential initiatives taking into account the regional environment.
The meeting also addressed the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Russia and ongoing or planned prisoner exchange efforts between the parties.
Both sides agreed to maintain systematic cooperation under the existing Türkiye-Ukraine collaboration mechanisms.
