Claritycheck Deep Search AI Launches On The Apple App Store, Introducing An AI-Powered Approach To Smarter Online Search

A new mobile application, ClarityCheck – Deep Search AI, has officially launched on the Apple App Store, offering users an AI-powered tool designed to streamline and enhance everyday online searching. Developed by Right Tracks IT Limited, the app is positioned as a centralized search assistant that helps users explore information across the web more efficiently through a single interface.

Available for iPhone, iPad, Mac with Apple silicon, and supported Apple platforms, ClarityCheck – Deep Search AI is categorized under Lifestyle applications and requires iOS 16.0 or later. The app is rated 18+ and is available as a free download with optional in-app subscriptions.

A Centralized AI-Driven Search Experience

ClarityCheck – Deep Search AI is designed to help users move beyond traditional single-engine searches by aggregating results into structured outputs. Rather than manually browsing multiple sources, users can enter queries and receive organized information that may include links, images, and related web content in one place.

The app supports a range of everyday search use cases, including general topic exploration, product discovery, and visual lookup through reverse image search. By combining these functions within one application, ClarityCheck aims to reduce friction in how users research and compare information online.

Reverse Image Search and Product Comparison Capabilities

One of the core features highlighted in the App Store listing is reverse image search functionality. Users can upload or capture images to locate related visual content or information available on the web. This feature is intended to assist users who want to identify objects, products, or sources associated with an image.

The app also includes a product-oriented search capability that allows users to compare pricing information across online marketplaces. This feature is designed to support more informed decision-making when researching products or exploring purchase options.

Platform Availability and Access

ClarityCheck – Deep Search AI is currently available across Apple's ecosystem, including iPhone, iPad, Mac with Apple silicon, and additional supported Apple platforms. The app's file size is approximately 119.7 MB and is currently available in English.

The application follows a freemium model. While the core app can be downloaded at no cost, optional subscription plans are available through in-app purchases, providing extended access to certain features. Subscription management is handled through the user's Apple account settings.

Privacy Disclosures

According to the App Store privacy information provided by the developer, ClarityCheck – Deep Search AI does not collect user data. The app's search functionality relies on publicly available web information, as stated in the App Store listing.

Availability

ClarityCheck – Deep Search AI is now available for download on the Apple App Store in the United States and other supported regions.

For more information or to download the app, visit:

Watch How ClarityCheck AI Works | Reverse Image Search & Price Comparison Explained: