Racial, religious motivated hate crimes across UK rise in recent years
(MENAFN) Incidents of racial and religiously motivated hate crimes on public transport across the UK have increased in recent years, with police recording over 3,200 racially motivated offenses in 2024–25, according to official figures released Friday.
Data from British Transport Police indicates that racial hate crimes across England, Wales, and Scotland rose from 2,827 cases in 2019–20 to 3,258 in 2024–25, highlighting a steady upward trend on trains and buses.
Religious hate crimes have also increased, particularly targeting Muslims in England and Wales, while Scotland has experienced a notable rise in racially motivated offenses over the same period. Reports show that religious hate crime cases recorded by the transport police grew from 343 in 2019–20 to 419 in 2023–24, before slightly declining to 372 in 2024–25.
Akeela Ahmed, chief executive of the British Muslim Trust, said the statistics align with reports her organization has received nationwide and urged authorities to implement “urgent and meaningful action.” She highlighted the vulnerability of visible Muslims, stating: “For visible Muslims in particular, the top deck of a bus or a half-empty train carriage can mean threatening behaviour, verbal abuse, or even violent attack simply because of their faith.”
Ahmed noted that public transport incidents are among the most complex and distressing cases her organization handles. She also warned that a significant portion of reported verbal and physical assaults involve children commuting to and from school, and that limited CCTV coverage on buses and at stops often allows perpetrators to evade accountability.
A British Transport Police spokesperson emphasized the authority’s commitment to addressing such crimes, stating: “Abuse, intimidation and violence – especially that which is motivated by hate – will never be tolerated, and we have acted swiftly and decisively when we receive reports of hate crimes on the rail network.”
