403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hundreds of Swedes cancel New Year’s festivities in solidarity with Gaza
(MENAFN) Hundreds of people in Sweden chose to forgo traditional New Year’s festivities on Wednesday, gathering in Stockholm to show solidarity with civilians in Gaza.
Despite freezing temperatures, demonstrators assembled at Segels Torg Square following calls from multiple civil society organizations, opting to mourn those killed in the conflict rather than celebrate. Banners displayed messages such as “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” “Comply with an immediate ceasefire,” and “End food shortages.”Protesters urged an end to what they described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza and called on Sweden to stop arms sales to Israel.
In a statement on behalf of the organizers, they said: “In the new year, we reject the mass deaths, sieges in Palestine, and the silence toward these events. We refuse to begin a new year by turning a blind eye to injustice.”The statement also criticized Israel for failing to honor peace commitments with Palestine, noting: “As the world enters the new year, genocide continues in Palestine. Despite the ceasefire, Palestinians are being killed, the siege continues, and people are freezing to death while left without shelter in tents.”
Carrying Palestinian flags and torches, the crowd later marched toward the Swedish Parliament to amplify their message.
Palestinian officials have accused Israel of repeatedly breaching the ceasefire, which was agreed on October 10 to halt a two-year conflict that claimed more than 71,000 lives—mostly women and children—and injured over 171,000 others. Since the ceasefire took effect, at least 414 people have been killed and over 1,100 others injured, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Despite freezing temperatures, demonstrators assembled at Segels Torg Square following calls from multiple civil society organizations, opting to mourn those killed in the conflict rather than celebrate. Banners displayed messages such as “Children are being killed in Gaza,” “Schools and hospitals are being bombed,” “Comply with an immediate ceasefire,” and “End food shortages.”Protesters urged an end to what they described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza and called on Sweden to stop arms sales to Israel.
In a statement on behalf of the organizers, they said: “In the new year, we reject the mass deaths, sieges in Palestine, and the silence toward these events. We refuse to begin a new year by turning a blind eye to injustice.”The statement also criticized Israel for failing to honor peace commitments with Palestine, noting: “As the world enters the new year, genocide continues in Palestine. Despite the ceasefire, Palestinians are being killed, the siege continues, and people are freezing to death while left without shelter in tents.”
Carrying Palestinian flags and torches, the crowd later marched toward the Swedish Parliament to amplify their message.
Palestinian officials have accused Israel of repeatedly breaching the ceasefire, which was agreed on October 10 to halt a two-year conflict that claimed more than 71,000 lives—mostly women and children—and injured over 171,000 others. Since the ceasefire took effect, at least 414 people have been killed and over 1,100 others injured, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Hotstuff Labs launches Hotstuff, a DeFi native Layer 1 connecting On-Chain Trading with Global Fiat Rails
CommentsNo comment