Israeli Forces Shoot Dead Palestinian Man in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian man Friday in Khan Younis, marking another breach of the fragile ceasefire agreement, according to medical officials in the southern Gaza Strip.
Nasser Hospital staff confirmed the victim arrived with fatal gunshot injuries inflicted by Israeli military fire. A medical source from the facility reported the man was declared deceased upon arrival.
Eyewitnesses stated Israeli troops opened fire toward western Khan Younis—a zone beyond the military's official deployment perimeter—when the fatal shooting occurred.
The October 10 ceasefire agreement had paused Israel's two-year military campaign that resulted in more than 71,200 Palestinian deaths, predominantly women and children, with an additional 171,000 wounded and widespread devastation across the territory. Yet deadly Israeli operations have persisted despite the truce.
Data from Gaza's Health Ministry reveals a grim toll since the ceasefire implementation: at least 414 fatalities and over 1,100 wounded Palestinians, underscoring the agreement's fragility and ongoing violence in the besieged enclave.
The latest casualty adds to mounting evidence that ceasefire terms remain systematically violated, leaving Gaza's civilian population in continued peril.
