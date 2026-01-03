403
Zelensky Nominates Nation’s Digital Minister for Defense Chief Role
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled Friday his nomination of Mykhailo Fedorov, the nation's digital transformation minister, to helm the Defense Ministry as part of sweeping leadership changes aimed at bolstering Ukraine's war readiness.
"I have proposed to Mykhailo Fedorov that he become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Mykhailo is deeply involved in the issues related to the Drone Line and works very effectively on digitalizing public services and processes," Zelenskyy said in his evening video address shared on US social media company X.
The Ukrainian leader characterized his proposal to Fedorov as a component of a "substantial" personnel overhaul designed to make his country "more resilient." He confirmed that Denys Shmyhal, who took the defense minister position in July 2025, will retain a government role, though specifics remain undisclosed.
Zelenskyy also announced plans to replace the head of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, stating he awaits candidate recommendations from Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Serhii Deineko, who has led the border service for more than six years, will "continue his work within the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs."
Referencing his earlier decision to appoint Kyrylo Budanov, the former defense intelligence chief, as Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, Zelenskyy revealed that Oleh Ivashchenko, currently heading the Foreign Intelligence Service, will succeed him.
"A decision regarding the Foreign Intelligence Service will follow soon," the Ukrainian president went on to say. Presidential decrees have formalized Budanov and Ivashchenko's appointments.
Zelenskyy further disclosed he has ordered preparations for a presidential draft law to "update" the State Bureau of Investigation, with submission to Ukraine's parliament expected within the month.
"Tomorrow (Saturday), we will continue the changes. Further decisions will follow," he added.
The leadership transformation unfolds as diplomatic initiatives, spearheaded by the US, advance efforts to broker a resolution to the nearly four-year Russia-Ukraine war.
