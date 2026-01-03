403
Ukraine’s Intelligence Chief Named Zelensky’s Top Aide
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed Friday he has extended an offer to Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, to assume leadership of his presidential office.
"Ukraine needs greater focus on security issues, the development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, as well as on the diplomatic track of negotiations, and the presidential office will primarily serve the fulfillment of these tasks," Zelensky said on Telegram.
The president has directed Budanov to collaborate with the National Security and Defense Council on overhauling Ukraine's strategic defense and development blueprint before presenting it for formal approval.
This leadership transition follows the departure of former presidential office head Andriy Yermak, who stepped down in November 2025 amid a corruption scandal.
