China reaffirms strategic partnership with Venezuela in Caracas meeting
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping’s special envoy met Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas on Friday, underscoring the strong economic and political ties between the two countries. The delegation, led by Qiu Xiaoqi, China’s Special Representative for Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, included Ambassador Lan Hu and other senior officials.
“I am very happy to greet you. Thank you, and thank President Xi Jinping for his brotherhood and his message as a strong leader for the world,” Maduro said during the meeting, joined by Oil Minister and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez.
Venezuelan authorities described the encounter as a step toward “consolidating the new multipolar world order” and emphasized the “unwavering” nature of Caracas-Beijing relations, especially in resisting “unilateral coercive measures” and promoting “sovereign development” in the Global South.
While Beijing has not issued a statement, Caracas reported that Qiu Xiaoqi called the two nations “strategic partners to the test” and highlighted the partnership as a valuable opportunity for China.
The show of support comes amid Russia’s recent condemnation of US actions in the region, reaffirming Moscow’s solidarity with Venezuela as it faces a naval blockade in the Caribbean.
US President Donald Trump has justified strikes on vessels allegedly linked to drug trafficking and the blockade of Venezuelan oil shipments as part of efforts against the “Cartel de los Soles,” accusations Maduro’s government rejects. Maduro stated he remains open to talks with Washington on drug trafficking and oil investment but has rejected what he calls attempts at “extortion.”
“The US government knows, because we’ve told many of their spokespeople, that if they want to seriously discuss an agreement to combat drug trafficking, we’re ready,” he said. “If they want oil, Venezuela is ready for US investment, like with Chevron, whenever they want it, wherever they want it and however they want it.”
