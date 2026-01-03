Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Loud explosions rock Caracas amid rising Venezuela-US tensions

Loud explosions rock Caracas amid rising Venezuela-US tensions


2026-01-03 04:12:48
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that multiple powerful explosions were heard on Saturday across Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, amid growing tensions with the United States.

Social media videos show thick plumes of smoke rising from various parts of the city, while air-raid sirens reportedly blared in the streets. Observers documented at least seven separate explosions, and low-flying aircraft were seen in the area.

Several districts, including the southern region near a major military installation, experienced power outages. No official statement has been issued by authorities regarding the incidents.

In a prerecorded interview broadcast on state television on Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro emphasized that the country remains open to discussions with the US on joint efforts to combat drug trafficking. “Whenever they want it, wherever they want it and however they want it,” he said, stressing his willingness to engage in dialogue.

Maduro also accused the US of attempting regime change in Venezuela, alleging that Washington aims to seize control of the nation’s extensive oil reserves through a prolonged campaign of pressure.

MENAFN03012026000045017640ID1110550340



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search