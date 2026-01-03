403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Loud explosions rock Caracas amid rising Venezuela-US tensions
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that multiple powerful explosions were heard on Saturday across Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, amid growing tensions with the United States.
Social media videos show thick plumes of smoke rising from various parts of the city, while air-raid sirens reportedly blared in the streets. Observers documented at least seven separate explosions, and low-flying aircraft were seen in the area.
Several districts, including the southern region near a major military installation, experienced power outages. No official statement has been issued by authorities regarding the incidents.
In a prerecorded interview broadcast on state television on Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro emphasized that the country remains open to discussions with the US on joint efforts to combat drug trafficking. “Whenever they want it, wherever they want it and however they want it,” he said, stressing his willingness to engage in dialogue.
Maduro also accused the US of attempting regime change in Venezuela, alleging that Washington aims to seize control of the nation’s extensive oil reserves through a prolonged campaign of pressure.
Social media videos show thick plumes of smoke rising from various parts of the city, while air-raid sirens reportedly blared in the streets. Observers documented at least seven separate explosions, and low-flying aircraft were seen in the area.
Several districts, including the southern region near a major military installation, experienced power outages. No official statement has been issued by authorities regarding the incidents.
In a prerecorded interview broadcast on state television on Thursday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro emphasized that the country remains open to discussions with the US on joint efforts to combat drug trafficking. “Whenever they want it, wherever they want it and however they want it,” he said, stressing his willingness to engage in dialogue.
Maduro also accused the US of attempting regime change in Venezuela, alleging that Washington aims to seize control of the nation’s extensive oil reserves through a prolonged campaign of pressure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Hotstuff Labs launches Hotstuff, a DeFi native Layer 1 connecting On-Chain Trading with Global Fiat Rails
CommentsNo comment