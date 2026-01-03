XRP Vaults Into Fourth Place Among Cryptocurrencies

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

XRP has moved ahead of BNB to claim the position of the world's fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, marking a sharp shift in the digital-asset rankings during a period of heightened market activity. The token's valuation has climbed to about $123 billion after prices advanced to the $2.02–$2.03 range, reflecting an intraday rise of roughly 8 per cent and outpacing gains among several large-cap peers.

The change in rankings places XRP behind only Bitcoin, Ethereum and the US-dollar-pegged stablecoin Tether, while pushing BNB into fifth place. Market data shows trading volumes in XRP jumping by about 177 per cent within a 24-hour window to nearly $3.8 billion, underscoring a surge in speculative and institutional interest that has amplified price momentum.

XRP breaks into crypto's top tier as traders reassess its position in the broader market following a sequence of developments that have reshaped sentiment. For much of the past two years, XRP had traded well below its historic highs, constrained by regulatory uncertainty and uneven adoption across payment corridors. That dynamic has shifted as legal clarity in the United States improved and as global payments discussions once again highlighted blockchain-based settlement tools.

The rally has coincided with renewed attention on XRP's use case in cross-border payments, where proponents argue the token offers faster settlement times and lower costs than traditional correspondent banking systems. Financial institutions in parts of Asia, the Middle East and Latin America have continued pilot programmes that rely on blockchain rails, adding to perceptions that XRP's underlying network could see broader utility if regulatory conditions remain stable.

Market participants also point to derivatives activity and exchange flows as contributing factors. Data from major trading platforms indicates an increase in open interest linked to XRP contracts, suggesting leveraged traders have been positioning for upside moves. At the same time, wallet analytics show net inflows to exchanges slowing after the initial price jump, a pattern often interpreted as holders opting to retain positions rather than lock in quick profits.

BNB's relative slide in the rankings reflects a more muted price performance during the same period. While the token remains central to one of the largest global crypto exchanges and continues to be used for transaction-fee discounts and decentralised-finance applications, its market value has grown at a slower pace than XRP's over the past several sessions. Analysts caution that such shifts can be short-lived in a market known for rapid rotations among large-cap assets.

Broader crypto-market conditions have provided a supportive backdrop. Bitcoin has been consolidating near multi-month highs, helping to stabilise overall sentiment, while Ethereum has benefited from steady inflows tied to expectations around network upgrades and institutional adoption. Stablecoin supply has also expanded, signalling fresh capital entering the ecosystem that can quickly move into riskier assets when momentum builds.

Regulatory factors remain central to XRP's narrative. Court rulings and settlements involving its issuer have reduced the overhang that once weighed heavily on prices, allowing traders to focus more on fundamentals and adoption metrics. Legal analysts note that the evolving regulatory framework for digital assets in the United States and other jurisdictions continues to influence capital flows, particularly among tokens that had faced classification disputes.

