Yemen announces start of new operation to take control over army facilities
(MENAFN) The governor of Yemen’s Hadramaut province announced on Friday the start of a new operation aimed at assuming control over military facilities across the region, saying the initiative is designed to neutralize arms and safeguard the province from what he described as destabilizing threats.
Salem Al-Khanbashi, who represents Yemen’s internationally recognized government in the province, said the campaign—named “Taking Over the Camps”—is focused on ensuring a calm and organized transfer of military sites within Hadramaut, according to official statements.
He stressed that the operation is not directed at any particular group or the civilian population, stating: “This operation does not target any political or social component, does not target civilians, and does not affect the lives or interests of citizens in any way.”
Al-Khanbashi dismissed suggestions that the move signals an escalation or the start of hostilities, explaining that it should instead be viewed as a precautionary step. He said the objective is to prevent weapons from fueling disorder and to stop military camps from being exploited in ways that could endanger local security.
According to the governor, the broader goal of the operation is to protect Hadramaut from “dangerous scenarios that serve only chaos and the enemies of the state.”
