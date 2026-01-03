403
Ukraine Convenes Meeting with U.S., European Security Advisers
(MENAFN) Kyiv is orchestrating a critical gathering of European security advisers set for Jan. 3, Secretary of Ukraine's Defense and Security Council Rustem Umerov announced Thursday.
In a statement, Umerov said he held a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, presidential envoys for Ukrainian settlement Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as several European representatives.
"Reported to the president of Ukraine on the results of a telephone conversation with American and European partners. On the American side, Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner took part in the conversation. From the European Union - national security advisers of Great Britain, Germany and France," he said.
Umerov revealed positions were coordinated and additional meetings with European and American partners were scheduled for January.
"Separately, we are preparing a meeting with European partners on Jan. 3 in the format of national security advisers. Representatives of more than 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission and the European Council are expected to participate. American partners are also expected to join online," he said.
He emphasized that Ukraine intends to advance solutions that "should produce tangible results" in the new year.
