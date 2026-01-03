403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italian FM confirms dozens dead, injured in Crans-Montana bar fire
(MENAFN) At least 47 people were killed and 112 injured in a New Year’s Eve fire at a crowded bar in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana, according to Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Speaking to Italian media, Tajani said that identifying the victims will be “particularly complex and will take time,” noting that some injured Italians have already been transferred to hospitals in Milan. Six Italians remain missing, and 13 are hospitalized, according to Italian authorities.
Swiss officials, however, have reported slightly lower provisional figures, confirming around 40 fatalities and about 115 injured, most of them severely. Authorities emphasized that identification is ongoing and numbers may still change. Given the resort’s international profile, victims include foreign nationals.
The fire broke out shortly after midnight, prompting a large emergency response with dozens of ambulances and helicopters deployed. Victims were taken to hospitals across Switzerland and abroad, including specialized burn units. Authorities have warned that identifying the bodies could take several days due to the severe burns.
A criminal investigation is underway. Valais prosecutors said multiple scenarios are being considered, with the leading hypothesis being a generalized conflagration that caused a rapid and intense blaze. Swiss authorities have ruled out terrorism, focusing instead on reconstructing the exact sequence of events.
Witnesses and social media footage suggest the fire may have started from a sparkler attached to a champagne bottle. Video shows the ceiling igniting quickly, allowing flames to spread through the primarily wooden building. Forensic experts from Zurich have been called in to assist with both the investigation and the identification process.
Authorities have urged restraint and respect for the victims’ families as the investigation and identification efforts continue.
Swiss officials, however, have reported slightly lower provisional figures, confirming around 40 fatalities and about 115 injured, most of them severely. Authorities emphasized that identification is ongoing and numbers may still change. Given the resort’s international profile, victims include foreign nationals.
The fire broke out shortly after midnight, prompting a large emergency response with dozens of ambulances and helicopters deployed. Victims were taken to hospitals across Switzerland and abroad, including specialized burn units. Authorities have warned that identifying the bodies could take several days due to the severe burns.
A criminal investigation is underway. Valais prosecutors said multiple scenarios are being considered, with the leading hypothesis being a generalized conflagration that caused a rapid and intense blaze. Swiss authorities have ruled out terrorism, focusing instead on reconstructing the exact sequence of events.
Witnesses and social media footage suggest the fire may have started from a sparkler attached to a champagne bottle. Video shows the ceiling igniting quickly, allowing flames to spread through the primarily wooden building. Forensic experts from Zurich have been called in to assist with both the investigation and the identification process.
Authorities have urged restraint and respect for the victims’ families as the investigation and identification efforts continue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment