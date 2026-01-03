403
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in Khan Younis amid ceasefire
(MENAFN) A Palestinian man was killed by Israeli forces on Friday in Khan Younis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.
Staff at Nasser Hospital confirmed that the man was pronounced dead after arriving with gunshot wounds sustained from Israeli gunfire. Eyewitnesses said he was shot in western Khan Younis, outside areas where Israeli troops are officially stationed.
The incident marks another violation of the ceasefire established on October 10, which ended a two-year conflict that claimed over 71,200 Palestinian lives—most of them women and children—injured more than 171,000 others, and devastated the Gaza Strip.
Despite the truce, attacks on Gaza have continued. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that since the ceasefire, at least 414 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,100 others injured.
