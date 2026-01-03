403
Iran condemns Trump’s threat to intervene in ongoing protests
(MENAFN) Iranian officials sharply criticized US President Donald Trump on Friday following his warning that the United States could intervene in ongoing protests, which have erupted amid worsening economic conditions, according to statements released by Tehran.
In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized that Iranians would not tolerate foreign interference and intend to resolve their challenges “through dialogue and engagement.”
“It is enough to review the long record of actions by American politicians undertaken in the name of ‘saving the Iranian people’ to grasp the depth of America’s so-called ‘empathy’ with the Iranian nation,” Baghaei said, citing historical grievances including the 1953 coup against former Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh, the 1988 downing of an Iranian civilian airliner, US support for Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq war, and backing for Israel during last year’s attacks on Iran.
“And today, once again, there are threats of an attack on Iran under the pretext of concern for Iranians, in blatant violation of the most fundamental principle of international law,” he added.
Trump had earlier stated that the United States would “come to the rescue” of Iranian protesters who have taken to the streets over the rapid devaluation of the rial and economic hardship. “If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go,” he said.
Senior Iranian officials also weighed in. Ali Shamkhani, a top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and former head of Iran’s leading security body, warned against any US intervention, noting the consequences of previous American actions in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Gaza. “Any intervening hand nearing Iran's security on pretexts will be cut off with a regret-inducing response. Iran’s national security is a red line, not material for adventurist tweets,” he wrote on US social media company X.
Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, cautioned that foreign interference would destabilize the Middle East and harm US interests. He highlighted the distinction between ordinary protesters and disruptive actors, emphasizing that meddling in internal matters could “destabilize the entire region and destroy America’s interests.” He added, “The American people should know — Trump started this adventurism. They should be mindful of their soldiers’ safety.”
The protests, which began last week at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, have since spread across multiple cities, fueled by economic distress and anger from local shopkeepers. Some demonstrations have turned violent, with reports of fatalities. Iranian authorities have accused “external forces” of provoking violent acts among otherwise peaceful demonstrators.
The sharp depreciation of the rial, which has fallen to 135,000 against the US dollar, continues to strain local businesses and escalate public frustration, as stated by reports.
