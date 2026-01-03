403
Trump, Takaichi hold ‘extremely meaningful’ phone call on bilateral ties
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi spoke by phone on Friday to discuss the state of US-Japan relations, describing the conversation as “extremely meaningful,” according to official statements.
"We confirmed the close cooperation between Japan and the United States under the current international situation," Takaichi said on US social media company X, referring to Washington as an "important ally."
She added that at Trump’s invitation, the two leaders agreed to coordinate plans for her upcoming visit to the United States this spring.
Takaichi described the discussion as “highly meaningful,” noting that it reaffirmed the “close coordination of the Japan-US Alliance at the beginning of the new year.”
"I look forward to working with President Trump to make 2026 a year in which we carve out a new chapter in the history of the Japan-U.S. Alliance," she said.
The prime minister told reporters that the leaders mainly exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific region and emphasized the importance of ongoing cooperation amid current global challenges, as stated by reports.
Takaichi, who first met Trump during his visit to Japan in October, had previously indicated she was exploring the possibility of a summit with him in early 2026.
