403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump threatens military action if Iran targets protesters
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday delivered a sharp warning to Iran, saying Washington is prepared to act if Iranian authorities use lethal force against protesters, according to statements shared by the US leader.
In a post published on his social media platform, Trump said the United States would intervene if peaceful demonstrators were violently targeted, stressing that American forces were on full alert.
“If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote.
Reports from within Iran and from human rights monitors indicated that deadly clashes had already occurred between protesters and security forces in several areas. According to these accounts, two people were killed in the southwestern city of Lordegan, while additional deaths were reported in the cities of Azna and Kuhdasht.
As stated by reports citing a local official, more than 150 people gathered in the Lordegan area of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, where demonstrators chanted slogans against the government and damaged public property. Security forces later intervened to disperse the crowd.
“After police intervened, some protesters opened fire at security forces, injuring a number of officers, while two people were killed during the clashes,” the official said.
The unrest reportedly began on Dec. 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, sparked by the rapid fall of the Iranian rial against foreign currencies and growing economic hardship. The demonstrations then spread to multiple cities across the country, according to reports.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has since acknowledged widespread public frustration, stating that the government bears responsibility for the country’s economic difficulties. He also urged officials not to shift blame onto outside actors, including the United States.
In a post published on his social media platform, Trump said the United States would intervene if peaceful demonstrators were violently targeted, stressing that American forces were on full alert.
“If Iran shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote.
Reports from within Iran and from human rights monitors indicated that deadly clashes had already occurred between protesters and security forces in several areas. According to these accounts, two people were killed in the southwestern city of Lordegan, while additional deaths were reported in the cities of Azna and Kuhdasht.
As stated by reports citing a local official, more than 150 people gathered in the Lordegan area of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, where demonstrators chanted slogans against the government and damaged public property. Security forces later intervened to disperse the crowd.
“After police intervened, some protesters opened fire at security forces, injuring a number of officers, while two people were killed during the clashes,” the official said.
The unrest reportedly began on Dec. 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, sparked by the rapid fall of the Iranian rial against foreign currencies and growing economic hardship. The demonstrations then spread to multiple cities across the country, according to reports.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has since acknowledged widespread public frustration, stating that the government bears responsibility for the country’s economic difficulties. He also urged officials not to shift blame onto outside actors, including the United States.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment