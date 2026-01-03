PIA Set To Be Renamed Air Pakistan

Dhaka: The Government of Pakistan has made a significant move in its ongoing efforts to privatize Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) by approving a major rebranding, which will see the national carrier renamed Air Pakistan.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the rebranding will involve not only a new name but also a complete overhaul of the airline's logo, aircraft livery, and overall design.

The changes are aimed at giving Air Pakistan a modern, international-standard look, distancing the airline from its past financial troubles and negative perceptions.

The move is part of a broader strategy to revitalize the carrier and position it as a stable, attractive investment opportunity for private buyers.

Officials confirmed that the registration process for Air Pakistan has already begun, with the new name and logo set to appear on all of the airline's aircraft in the coming days.

The rebranding is seen as a crucial element in the government's plan to privatize the airline, which has long struggled with financial difficulties, operational inefficiencies, and a tarnished reputation.

The government's decision to rename the airline is a clear effort to restore confidence among investors, with sources indicating that the rebranding will help shift the focus away from PIA's troubled history and signal a new chapter for the carrier.

As part of the privatization process, the government is seeking to sell off its majority stake in PIA, which has been a significant drain on national resources for years.

In recent years, the airline has faced severe losses, with its operations plagued by debt, low staff morale, and poor management decisions.

The rebranding initiative is seen as a vital step in making PIA-or Air Pakistan-more appealing to potential investors, both domestic and international.

Government sources have stated that the airline's new branding will be accompanied by further reforms, aimed at improving operational efficiency and increasing profitability.

The privatization process is expected to attract interest from private sector players eager to turn around the airline's fortunes.

For now, the name change marks a new beginning for the troubled carrier, but many observers remain cautious, with the success of the privatization process largely depending on the airline's ability to demonstrate long-term viability and financial stability.

