403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy appoints Ivashchenko to lead military intelligence
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s president has announced a reassignment within the country’s intelligence leadership, moving the head of foreign intelligence into a role within military intelligence as part of efforts to curb Russia’s military strength, according to official statements.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Oleh Ivashchenko will take on new responsibilities within Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence structure, focusing on missions aimed at weakening Moscow’s military capabilities.
"Starting today, Oleh Ivashchenko will continue serving our state and carrying out tasks to limit Russia’s military potential in a position within the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.
The change comes after Kyrylo Budanov stepped down from his post as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, following his acceptance of a position leading the presidential office, as stated by officials.
Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn confirmed that plans are in place for Ivashchenko to assume leadership of military intelligence. However, he cautioned that the transition involves multiple formal steps, telling reporters that "there are a lot of procedures here" before the move can be finalized. The official decree confirming Ivashchenko’s appointment has yet to be issued.
In a separate development related to security leadership, Zelenskyy announced that Serhii Deineko will leave his post as head of the State Border Guard Service after six years in the role.
According to reports, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko is expected to submit nominations for a replacement soon, while Deineko will continue working within the ministry’s framework.
Zelenskyy also reiterated Ukraine’s broader strategy aimed at weakening Russia’s financial resources, with particular emphasis on energy revenues.
"We will continue to focus on reducing Russia’s economic potential—the less the aggressor earns, the more opportunities there will be for diplomacy," he said, adding that Russian oil exports "will be further restricted and driven down in price."
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Oleh Ivashchenko will take on new responsibilities within Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence structure, focusing on missions aimed at weakening Moscow’s military capabilities.
"Starting today, Oleh Ivashchenko will continue serving our state and carrying out tasks to limit Russia’s military potential in a position within the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a statement on Telegram.
The change comes after Kyrylo Budanov stepped down from his post as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, following his acceptance of a position leading the presidential office, as stated by officials.
Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn confirmed that plans are in place for Ivashchenko to assume leadership of military intelligence. However, he cautioned that the transition involves multiple formal steps, telling reporters that "there are a lot of procedures here" before the move can be finalized. The official decree confirming Ivashchenko’s appointment has yet to be issued.
In a separate development related to security leadership, Zelenskyy announced that Serhii Deineko will leave his post as head of the State Border Guard Service after six years in the role.
According to reports, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko is expected to submit nominations for a replacement soon, while Deineko will continue working within the ministry’s framework.
Zelenskyy also reiterated Ukraine’s broader strategy aimed at weakening Russia’s financial resources, with particular emphasis on energy revenues.
"We will continue to focus on reducing Russia’s economic potential—the less the aggressor earns, the more opportunities there will be for diplomacy," he said, adding that Russian oil exports "will be further restricted and driven down in price."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment