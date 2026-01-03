403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelenskyy names Mykhailo Fedorov as candidate for defense minister
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s president revealed plans on Friday to overhaul the leadership of the country’s defense sector by putting forward a new candidate to head the Defense Ministry, according to official statements.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has put forward Mykhailo Fedorov, who currently oversees digital transformation, to take on the role of defense minister as part of a broader restructuring of how the ministry operates.
"I have decided to change the format of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's work. I proposed to Mykhailo Fedorov that he become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a video message on US social media company X.
Zelenskyy explained that Fedorov has played a central role in key technological areas, particularly drone-related matters, and has demonstrated strong performance in modernizing government services and administrative systems.
He also noted that Denys Shmyhal had been appointed to the post of defense minister in July 2025, as part of earlier leadership changes.
In addition to the proposed defense appointment, Zelenskyy on Friday signed a series of decrees introducing further shifts within the country’s leadership structure. These include formally naming Kyrylo Budanov as head of the presidential office and appointing Oleh Ivashchenko to lead Ukraine’s defense intelligence agency, according to reports.
The moves reflect continued efforts by Kyiv to reorganize key institutions amid ongoing security and governance challenges.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has put forward Mykhailo Fedorov, who currently oversees digital transformation, to take on the role of defense minister as part of a broader restructuring of how the ministry operates.
"I have decided to change the format of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's work. I proposed to Mykhailo Fedorov that he become the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a video message on US social media company X.
Zelenskyy explained that Fedorov has played a central role in key technological areas, particularly drone-related matters, and has demonstrated strong performance in modernizing government services and administrative systems.
He also noted that Denys Shmyhal had been appointed to the post of defense minister in July 2025, as part of earlier leadership changes.
In addition to the proposed defense appointment, Zelenskyy on Friday signed a series of decrees introducing further shifts within the country’s leadership structure. These include formally naming Kyrylo Budanov as head of the presidential office and appointing Oleh Ivashchenko to lead Ukraine’s defense intelligence agency, according to reports.
The moves reflect continued efforts by Kyiv to reorganize key institutions amid ongoing security and governance challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment