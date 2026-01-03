403
Countries Urge Israel to Ease Humanitarian Restrictions in Gaza
(MENAFN) On Friday, Türkiye and seven additional nations urged Israel to remove barriers on the delivery of essential supplies, as the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip continues to worsen. Officials pointed to extreme and unpredictable weather, including heavy rains and storms, as a significant factor exacerbating the situation.
In a collective statement, the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar voiced serious concern over the growing humanitarian distress. They warned that harsh weather conditions have intensified existing restrictions on aid and critical shortages of life-saving resources.
“The Ministers highlighted that the severe weather has laid bare the fragility of existing humanitarian conditions, particularly for almost 1.9 million people and displaced families living in inadequate shelters,” the statement, shared by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said.
The ministers also acknowledged the efforts of UN agencies, particularly UNRWA, along with international humanitarian organizations, for continuing to deliver assistance under what they described as extremely challenging and complex circumstances.
They called on Israel to allow the UN and international NGOs to operate in Gaza and the West Bank "in a sustained, predictable and unrestricted manner," emphasizing their essential role in the humanitarian response. The ministers stressed that “Any attempt to impede their ability to operate is unacceptable.”
