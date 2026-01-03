403
UN Warns of Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Sudan
(MENAFN) The United Nations on Friday voiced serious concern over the worsening humanitarian conditions in certain regions of conflict-stricken Sudan, cautioning that the rising violence is increasingly affecting civilians.
In a release, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it "continues to be extremely concerned over the impact of escalating violence on civilians, particularly across the Kordofan region and in North Darfur State."
The agency noted, "In South Kordofan State, the humanitarian situation in the besieged towns of Dilling and Kadugli has continued to deteriorate, with both locations increasingly cut off, supplies rapidly dwindling and prices of food and other essentials spiralling."
The UN body added that restrictions on movement and the ongoing insecurity have forced civilians to endure mounting hardship, as essential goods have become scarce and prohibitively expensive.
Sudan has been engulfed in a violent struggle between the national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, resulting in thousands of deaths and displacing millions of people.
The Kordofan states — North, West, and South — have experienced weeks of intense clashes between the army and the RSF, leading tens of thousands to flee their homes.
Among Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF controls all five in western Darfur, except for some northern areas of North Darfur which remain under army control. Meanwhile, the army retains authority over most of the remaining 13 states across the southern, northern, eastern, and central regions, including the capital, Khartoum.
