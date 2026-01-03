403
Ukraine, France Discuss Frontline Situation
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Friday held talks with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, focusing on the conditions at the frontline and forthcoming diplomatic engagements.
"I spoke with my French colleague and friend @jnbarrot to congratulate France on assuming the G7 Presidency," Sybiha stated on US social media platform X.
The ministers emphasized the "pivotal role of the G7 in mobilizing broad international support for Ukraine," highlighting the importance of collective global backing.
During their conversation, the senior Ukrainian diplomat updated Barrot on the circumstances on the ground, citing the "devastating impact of Russia’s terror against civilians."
Sybiha also expressed appreciation to Paris for its guidance in strengthening Ukraine's defense and promoting a "just and lasting peace." He specifically referenced the upcoming "leaders’ summit of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris on Jan. 6."
